UPDATE 3-Intel to spin out security unit, sell stake in business to TPG

Sept 7 Intel Corp said it would spin
out its cyber security division, formerly known as McAfee, and
sell a majority stake in it to investment firm TPG for $3.1
billion in cash.
TPG will own 51 percent of the new entity, valuing the
entire company at $4.2 billion including debt.
Intel, which bought McAfee for $7.7 billion in 2011, will
retain a 49 percent stake in the business.
The deal ends a failed effort by Intel to stake out a major
position in the computer security business. At the time of the
acquisition, Intel spoke of integrating McAfee security
technology into its chips, but little came of those plans.
Intel executives at the time also said they hoped the
acquisition would give it a piece of the emerging business of
protecting corporations from sophisticated espionage, but newer
players such as Mandiant, now a unit of FireEye, came
to dominate that business.
At the same time, PC growth slowed, eroding the traditional
McAfee customer base's potential.
The unit, rebranded as Intel Security Group in 2014, will
revert to the McAfee brand name following the closing of the
deal, expected in the second quarter of 2017.
McAfee's founder, John McAfee, was for a time on the run
from a murder investigation in Belize and is a pariah in the
industry. He recently sued Intel to get back the right to use
his name.
Chris Young, Intel Security's general manager, will be named
chief executive of the new company.
Intel Security's revenue rose 11 percent to $1.1 billion
through the first half of this year, the company said in a
statement.
TPG, which is making a $1.1 billion equity investment in the
company, first approached Intel's board about a potential
transaction for McAfee around a year ago, sources familiar with
the matter said.
TPG also led a $120 million investment round for security
startup Tanium last year and was the lead investor in a $100
million funding round in internet security firm Zscaler.
