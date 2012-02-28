Intel to sell stake in NAND factories back to Micron

Feb 28 Intel Corp will sell its
stake in two wafer factories to joint-venture partner Micron
Technology for $600 million and will source its NAND
flash from the memory maker.
As part of the deal, Intel will be paid half the amount in
cash while the remaining amount will be deposited with Micron,
to may be refunded or adjusted against Intel's future purchases.
The transaction is expected to close during the first half
of this year, subject to certain conditions, the companies said
in a joint statement.
Micron shares were up 3 percent in premarket trading at
$8.80, while Intel shares were up marginally at $26.95.