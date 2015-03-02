Intel launches chip for new push into low-price smartphones

| SAN FRANCISCO, March 2
SAN FRANCISCO, March 2 Intel Corp is
shipping new mobile chips that represent the semiconductor
company's biggest hope for making progress in smartphones this
year.
Responding to a growing market in China for low-cost
handsets often priced below $100, Intel announced plans for the
chip, code named Sofia, in late 2013 at a meeting with
investors.
"We went from PowerPoint to shipping in 15 months," said
Aicha Evans, General Manager of Intel's Platform Engineering
Group.
As well as smartphones, the Sofia chip fills a gap in
Intel's lineup of chips for tablets.
Over 20 manufactures plan to make devices made with Sofia,
with many on display at this week's Mobile World Congress event
in Barcelona, Spain, Evans said.
After falling behind in mobile chips, Intel has been rushing
to catch up with Qualcomm Inc and Taiwan's MediaTek Inc
. Qualcomm said on Monday it will start testing its
newest top-tier smartphone chip, the Snapdragon 820, with
manufacturers in late 2015.
In a costly strategy that elevated Intel to the No 2 spot in
tablet chip market share, Intel last year paid manufacturers
some of the engineering cost of developing low-end tablets using
another chip, code named Bay Trail, that it originally had
designed for more expensive devices.
Intel has declined to say how much it paid tablet makers to
use its Bay Trail chips, but it's mobile unit had a loss of $4.2
billion last year, worse than its $3.1 billion loss in 2013.
Intel believes the new Sofia chips are ideal for the
fast-growing, low-end smartphone market in Asia and has said it
does not plan to use costly subsidies to sell the chips this
year.
The Sofia chips currently shipping have 3G features for
low-end phones, and 4G versions for pricier smartphones will be
released later this year, the company added.
