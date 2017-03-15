Intel bets on selling Mobileye data, with maps a first test

| SAN FRANCISCO, March 14
$15.3 billion proposed acquisition of Israel's Mobileye, imagine
the data created and compiled by a self-driving car scanning the
road and objects around it as a potential source of revenue.
That data, says Intel Corp Chief Executive Brian
Krzanich, is the key to the deal, and may see its first tangible
revenue stream through mapping technology.
Self-driving car data could bring in $450-$750 billion
globally by 2030, according to McKinsey & Company, with such
wide-reaching applications as shopping inside cars, vehicles as
entertainment centers, or better city planning based on data.
"Tech firms are hunting for ever more data. Miles = data,"
wrote Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas in a note on Monday to
clients after Intel announced the deal.
To be sure, before self-driving cars dominate the road,
unresolved debates over who owns the data, how it can be shared
and whether drivers can opt out over privacy concerns need to be
ironed out. It is also too early to gauge whether Mobileye will
win a data race that has barely begun.
Still, Mobileye says it has 80 percent of the market of
advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that can automatically
apply brakes or keep a car in its lane, and Intel sees that as a
start.
"That definitely helps fill the revenue opportunity for the
next few years while the industry and carmakers move to full
automation," Kathy Winter, general manager of Intel's automated
driving unit, told Reuters.
"When we look forward, everything we do together will be
learning from the data coming off these vehicles."
Mobileye is working on its first commercial map application,
Road Experience Management (REM), which feeds data about a
vehicle's surroundings into a system that updates existing maps
in real time. Mobileye already has deals with BMW and Volkswagen
, which mean those carmakers' vehicles can help
source the data beginning in 2018, and share in the revenue.
Intel already owns 15 percent of HERE, a digital map
consortium made up of Germany's automakers, which makes the
high-definition maps that are updated by Mobileye's REM.
Given there are already 15 million cars with its cameras on
the road, Mobileye has "significant early mover advantage" in
the high definition mapping space, Jefferies analyst David
Kelley wrote to investors last month.
"This purchase validates that this data layer is valuable,"
Stefan Heck, the CEO of Nauto, a Silicon Valley start-up also
using a car vision system to collect and process data, told
Reuters.
Needham and Co, which sees a total ADAS market of $8.5
billion by 2022, surmised mapping data could be paid per mile by
an autonomous car provider, while real-time data on traffic,
hazards, or parking spots could be sold to mapping companies.
PLAYING CATCH-UP?
Given the expense and complicated nature of autonomous
driving systems, most carmakers rely heavily on suppliers like
Mobileye for key technology.
Tesla Inc, however, once a buyer of Mobileye's
camera system, has developed an in-house integrated vision-based
system more reliant on radar than cameras, part of its push to
be less reliant on suppliers.
Traditional suppliers like Germany's Continental
or Sweden's AutoLiv, who have steered clear of the
advanced navigation systems inside cars, may be too late to play
"catch-up" to Intel, said Evercore's Chris McNally in a note.
One issue still to be hammered out is who owns the data a
self-driving car collects and whether the passenger has a
privacy right.
While drivers may not be spooked by access to their
aggregated mapping and navigation data, they may balk at sharing
personal data and preferences, McKinsey wrote last year.
Some data deserves to be shared, Winter argued in a February
blog. "Every autonomous car out there shouldn't have to find the
same pothole and log it," she wrote.
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; editing by Peter Henderson,
Bernard Orr)