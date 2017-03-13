UPDATE 1-Intel to buy Mobileye for $14-$15 bln -Israeli media report

(Adds details, background)
JERUSALEM, March 13 U.S. chip giant Intel
has agreed to buy Israeli technology firm Mobileye
for $14-$15 billion, according to TheMarker, an Israeli
financial newspaper.
The companies will announce the acquisition, the largest
ever for an Israeli high-tech company, later on Monday,
TheMarker reported on its website. Mobileye is a leading
supplier of collision-avoidance car sensor systems.
Neither Intel nor Mobileye were immediately reachable for
comment.
The two companies are already collaborating with BMW on a
project to put a fleet of around 40 self-driving test vehicles
on the road in the second half of this year.
BMW announced its partnership with the two firms in July,
with the goal of developing the capability of introducing fully
autonomous vehicles to the market by 2021.
Founded in 1999 with a mission to reduce vehicle injuries
and fatalities, Mobileye listed in 2014 on the New York Stock
Exchange, where its market cap is $10.6 billion.
Goldman Sachs invested $130 million in the company in 2007.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Tova Cohen,; editing by Luke
Baker)