Intel names Robert Swan CFO

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Intel Corp named Robert Swan chief financial officer, replacing Stacy Smith who will move to a new role leading sales, manufacturing and operations.
Swan, who joins the chipmaker from private equity firm General Atlantic, will report to Chief Executive Brian Krzanich, the company said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.