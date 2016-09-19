版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 04:11 BJT

Intel names Robert Swan CFO

Sept 19 Intel Corp named Robert Swan chief financial officer, replacing Stacy Smith who will move to a new role leading sales, manufacturing and operations.

Swan, who joins the chipmaker from private equity firm General Atlantic, will report to Chief Executive Brian Krzanich, the company said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐