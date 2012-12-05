版本:
2012年 12月 6日

New Issue - Intel sells $6 bln notes in 4 parts

Dec 5 Intel Corp on Tuesday sold $6
billion of notes in four parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: INTEL

TRANCHE 1
AMT $3 BLN      COUPON 1.35 PCT    MATURITY    12/15/2017   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.894   FIRST PAY    6/15/2013 
MOODY'S A1      YIELD 1.372 PCT    SETTLEMENT  12/11/2012   
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 75 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS     MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 12.5 BPS
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $1.5 BLN    COUPON 2.7 PCT     MATURITY    12/15/2022   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.573   FIRST PAY    6/15/2013
MOODY'S A1      YIELD 2.749 PCT    SETTLEMENT  12/11/2012   
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 115 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS     MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
      
TRANCHE 3
AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 4 PCT       MATURITY    12/15/2032   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.115   FIRST PAY    6/15/2013 
MOODY'S A1      YIELD 4.065 PCT    SETTLEMENT  12/11/2012   
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 130 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS     MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
        
TRANCHE 4
AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 4.25 PCT    MATURITY    12/15/2042   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.747   FIRST PAY    6/15/2013 
MOODY'S A1      YIELD 4.265 PCT    SETTLEMENT  12/11/2012   
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 150 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS     MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

