New Issue - Intel sells $6 bln notes in 4 parts

Dec 5 Intel Corp on Tuesday sold $6 billion of notes in four parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: INTEL TRANCHE 1 AMT $3 BLN COUPON 1.35 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.894 FIRST PAY 6/15/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 1.372 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/11/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 75 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 12.5 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 2.7 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.573 FIRST PAY 6/15/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 2.749 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/11/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 115 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 4 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2032 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.115 FIRST PAY 6/15/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 4.065 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/11/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 130 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 4 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 4.25 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2042 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.747 FIRST PAY 6/15/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 4.265 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/11/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 150 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS