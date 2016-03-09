Intel buys Israeli 3D video tech firm Replay Technologies

JERUSALEM, March 9 Intel Corp said on
Wednesday it bought Israel's Replay Technologies, which
developed a 3D video technology that has started to be used by
U.S. professional sports broadcasters.
In a blog on its website, Intel did not disclose the
purchase price but Israeli media said it was about $175 million.
Replay's technology was used in the recent National
Basketball Association All-Star Weekend, mainly giving fans a
360 degree view of the slam dunk contest.
Intel worked with Replay's technology to create a 3D video
rendering of the court using 28 ultra high-definition cameras
positioned around the arena and connected to Intel-based
servers.
It was also used in the National Football League's Super
Bowl.
"Intel has been collaborating with Replay since 2013 to
optimize their interactive, immersive video content on Intel
platforms," Intel said. "Technology now plays an unprecedented
role in sports - and we're just getting started."
Founded in 2011 Replay last month raised $13.5 million in
funding round led by Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners
to bring total fundraising to $27 million. Mark
Cuban, owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, holds a stake in
Replay.
