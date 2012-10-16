CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Intel's outlook falls short of expectations

(Corrects quarterly results to year-ago comparisons, not
quarter-on-quarter)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 16 Intel forecast gross
margins for the current quarter below expectations in a PC
industry fighting a weak global economy and a shift by consumers
toward tablets and smartphones.
Intel's third-quarter report on Tuesday followed a warning
by the top chipmaker in September that demand was weaker than
expected and that revenue would fall far short of its forecast.
With economic growth slowing in China and struggling in
Europe and the United States, global PC shipments are expected
by analysts to decline slightly this year, the first annual drop
since 2001.
Intel said fourth-quarter gross margins would be 57 percent,
or 58 percent non-GAAP, both plus or minus a couple of
percentage points.
Wall Street had expected Intel to deliver gross margins of
closer to 62 percent on average in the holiday quarter. Some
warn that the chipmaker may find it tough to shore up its
profitability as tablet computers continue to lure buyers away.
In the third quarter, Intel's revenue was $13.5 billion,
compared with $14.2 billion a year earlier. Analysts had
expected $13.23 billion in revenue for the third quarter,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The world's largest chipmaker estimated fourth-quarter
revenue of $13.6 billion, plus or minus $500 million. Analysts
expected $13.74 billion for the current quarter.
Net earnings were $2.97 billion, or 58 cents a share,
compared with $3.47 billion, or 65 cents a share in the same
quarter last year.
Shares of Intel fell 0.89 percent in late trade after
closing up 2.85 percent at $22.35.
(Reporting By Noel Randewich; Editing by Bernard Orr)