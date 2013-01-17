UPDATE 1-Intel's revenue forecast short of expectations

BRIEF-Royal Gold says had about 15,000 gold ounces, 374,000 silver ounces in inventory at March 31, 2017
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 17 Intel Corp forecast current-quarter revenue that was slightly below expectations as the personal computer industry grapples with falling sales and a shift toward tablets and smartphones.
PC makers are struggling to stop a decline in sales as consumers hold off on buying new laptops in favor of spending on more nimble mobile gadgets.
Microsoft Corp's long-awaited launch of Windows 8 in October brought touchscreen features to laptops but failed to spark a resurgence in sales that Intel and many PC manufacturers had hoped for.
Intel said its capital spending in 2013 would be $13 billion, plus or minus $500 million, exceeding what many analysts had expected.
In the fourth quarter, Intel's revenue was $13.5 billion, compared with $13.9 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $13.53 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Intel estimated first-quarter revenue of $12.7 billion, plus or minus $500 million. Analysts expected $12.91 billion for the current quarter.
Net earnings in the December quarter were $2.5 billion, or 48 cents a share, compared with $3.4 billion, or 64 cents a share, in the same quarter last year.
