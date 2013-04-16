UPDATE 3-Intel's foresees Q2 sales decline as PC market shrinks

* Trims capex plans for 2013
* Maintains full-year revenue forecast
* Shares edge lower
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Intel Corp said
its current-quarter revenue would decline as much as 8 percent
and trimmed its 2013 capital spending plans, as personal
computer sales drop due to the growing popularity of tablets and
smartphones.
Shares in the world's largest chip maker rallied as much as
3 percent after hours but quickly gave up the gains. The stock
had been battered over the past week after researcher IDC
revealed that PC sales notched a record quarterly decline in the
first quarter.
Despite persistently weak demand for PCs, Intel held firm on
its previous forecast that 2013 revenue would grow by a low
single-digit percentage, a target some analysts believe is
becoming more difficult to hit.
Chief Financial Officer Stacy Smith told analysts on a
conference call after Intel's earnings report on Tuesday that
its upcoming Haswell chip, as well as new ultrathin laptops and
an improving economy, would revive growth in the second half of
the year.
"That scares the hell out of me. They are holding to the
same ultra-bullish forecast they gave before," said Stacy
Rasgon, an analyst at Bernstein Research. "They are presumably
pretty bullish on the new products they are planning."
Personal computer sales plunged 14 percent in the first
three months of the year, the biggest decline in the two decades
on record, as tablets grew more popular and buyers seemed to be
avoiding Microsoft Corp's new Windows 8 operating
system, according to IDC.
Under pressure, Intel also said in its quarterly news
release on Tuesday that it was reducing 2013 capital spending
from $13 billion to $12 billion, plus or minus $500 million.
STICKING TO THEIR GUNS
Intel said its first-quarter revenue fell to $12.58 billion
from $12.91 billion in the year-ago quarter.
The world's largest chipmaker forecast June-quarter revenue
of $12.9 billion, plus or minus $500 million. Compared to the
second quarter of last year, that amounts to roughly no change
or a drop of as much as 8 percent.
Analysts had expected $12.588 billion in revenue for the
first quarter and $12.854 billion for the June quarter,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Intel posted first-quarter net income of $2.04 billion, or
40 cents a share, down from $2.74 billion, or 55 cents a share,
in the year-ago period. Analysts on average had expected 41
cents per share.
"These numbers are not very solid, but the second-quarter
guidance is better than feared. Conditions are probably not as
bad as industry reports have suggested recently," said Doug
Freedman, an analyst at RBC Capital.
Shares of Intel edged down less than 1 percent in extended
trade after closing up 2.5 percent at $21.91 on Nasdaq.