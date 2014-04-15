版本:
Intel's first-quarter net profit falls as PC market shrinks

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15 Intel Corp posted first-quarter net earnings of $1.947 billion, or 38 cents a share, compared with $2.045 billion, or 40 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter as the chipmaker wrestled with shrinking demand for personal computers.

First-quarter revenue was $12.76 billion, compared with $12.58 billion in the year-ago quarter, Intel said in a statement on Tuesday. Analysts had expected $12.814 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Noel Randewich. Editing by Andre Grenon)
