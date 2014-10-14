Intel posts higher third quarter results as PC market stabilizes

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar dips, gold gains on global risks; U.S. stocks bounce
* Most major European markets closed for Easter Monday (Updates prices, adds oil market details)
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 14 Intel Corp posted third-quarter net income of $3.32 billion, or 66 cents a share, compared with $2.95 billion, or 58 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter as demand for personal computers stabilized.
Third-quarter revenue was $14.6 billion, up 8 percent from the year-ago quarter, Intel said in a statement on Tuesday. Intel said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $14.7 billion, plus or minus $500 million.
Analysts on average expected third-quarter revenue of $14.44 billion and fourth-quarter revenue of $14.48 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Most major European markets closed for Easter Monday (Updates prices, adds oil market details)
* Kyorin Holdings likely will see a 10 percent rise in group operating profit for the year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei
April 17 Harley-Davidson Inc has taken the rare step of offering rebates on its 2016 motorcycles to U.S. dealers as an incentive for them to shift a backlog that has restricted sales of its latest models, three dealers and two analysts said.