Intel revenue rises 6.4 pct

Jan 15 Intel Corp reported a 6.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue as sales of personal computers stabilized.

Revenue from the PC business, however, fell about 3 percent to $8.9 billion in the fourth quarter from the third.

Net income rose to $3.66 billion, or 74 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 27, from $2.6 billion, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1C5t7Fo)

Revenue rose to $14.7 billion from $13.8 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
