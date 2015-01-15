Intel revenue rises 6.4 pct

ChemChina clinches $43 bln takeover of Syngenta
ZURICH, May 5 ChemChina's has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.
Jan 15 Intel Corp reported a 6.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue as sales of personal computers stabilized.
Revenue from the PC business, however, fell about 3 percent to $8.9 billion in the fourth quarter from the third.
Net income rose to $3.66 billion, or 74 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 27, from $2.6 billion, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1C5t7Fo)
Revenue rose to $14.7 billion from $13.8 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
ZURICH, May 5 ChemChina's has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.
May 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. job growth likely rebounded in April and wages increased, pointing to a further tightening in labor market conditions that could pave the way for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month.