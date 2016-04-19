版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 04:13 BJT

Intel says to cut 12,000 jobs globally

April 19 Intel Corp said it would cut 12,000 jobs globally, or 11 percent of its workforce.

The company said it would record a pretax restructuring charge of $1.2 billion in the second quarter. (bit.ly/1WDPfBm)

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru)

