UPDATE 1-Intel to cut 12,000 jobs globally, CFO to move to new role

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
April 19 Intel Corp said it would cut 12,000 jobs globally, or 11 percent of its workforce, as the company moves away from its traditional business of selling chips used in personal computers.
The company also said on Tuesday Chief Financial Officer Stacy Smith will move to a new role leading sales, manufacturing and operations. Intel said it would begin a formal search process for a successor.
Intel's shares were down 2.5 percent in extended trading.
The company said it would record a pretax restructuring charge of $1.2 billion in the second quarter. (bit.ly/1WDPfBm)
On a per share basis, the company earned 42 cents per share, in the first quarter, up from 41 cents a year earlier.
Net revenue rose to $13.70 billion from $12.78 billion.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.