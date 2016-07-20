Intel's quarterly revenue rises 2.6 percent

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Intel Corp reported a 2.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong sales of its microchips that power data centers and Internet-connected devices.
The world's largest chipmaker, however, said its net income fell to $1.33 billion, or 27 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 2, from $2.71 billion, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/29Utu1w)
Profit for the quarter was hit by a one-time charge of $1.41 billion related to its plan to cut 12,000 jobs.
Net revenue rose to $13.53 billion from $13.20 billion. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)