Intel's quarterly results underscore challenge in mobile

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 14 Intel's mobile
and communications group took in a scant $1 million in revenue
in the third quarter, underscoring the challenge the top
chipmaker faces expanding into smartphones and tablets.
The Santa Clara, California-based company on Tuesday
reported third-quarter results that beat Wall Street's
expectations, helped by a recovery in personal computers, by far
its largest market.
Progress in Intel's smartphone and tablet strategy was less
clear. The mobile and communications group had an operating loss
of $1.04 billion for the September quarter, worse than a $810
million loss the year before.
The company in recent years was slow to recognize the
significance of the smartphone revolution, and CEO Brain
Krzanich, who took over in 2012, has accelerated efforts to
catch up by subsidizing costs for tablet manufacturers that use
its chips.
Smartphones and tablets account for a tiny fraction of
Intel's business, but the company sees staking out territory in
mobile as key to emerging markets such as wearable computing
products.
Intel is using its deep pockets to help it reach its goal to
see its chips used in at least 40 million tablets this year, up
from 10 million in 2013.
The vast majority of smartphones and tablets are made with
processors based on rival technology from Britain's ARM Holdings
Plc Britain's ARM Holdings.
Intel's subsidies are meant to reduce the burden to
manufacturers of designing tablets with Intel's current chips,
which require more expensive memory and other components that it
says drive up costs.
Intel says its future chips will be more cost-effective for
manufacturers and will not need subsidies in order to sell.
"The strategy is that over time, we think we can give better
performance, more features in that segment of the market and so
we wanted to start the work of building our footprint," Intel
CFO Stacy Smith said in a phone interview.
Besides tablet subsidies, Intel's mobile and communications
group is feeling the pinch from slower sales of 2G and 3G chips
as cellphone makers move to more advanced 4G technology.
Qualcomm has a major lead in 4G technology over rivals
including Intel.
Intel's subsidies have made it the largest maker of tablet
chips after Apple, which uses its own chips in its
iPads, according to market research firm StrategyAnalytics.
On a conference call with analysts, Krzanich said that by
year end, Intel might slightly exceed its 40 million tablet
goal.
The subsidies, which Intel calls "contra revenues", will
drop off as tablet makers switch to Intel's more cost-effective
chips, Intel says.
"Based on the new platforms coming to market in the back
half of this year and early next year, we expect those contra
revenue dollars to start to wane pretty significantly," Smith
said.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Ken Wills)