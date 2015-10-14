Intel's data center business seen rebounding in 2016

Oct 14 Intel Corp's move to cut growth
forecast for its highly profitable business that makes chips
used in data centers may have disappointed investors, but
analysts see the unit rebounding next year as more users take to
cloud services.
Expanding the business is critical to Intel's efforts to
reducing its dependence on the PC market, which has been
shrinking for almost four years. Buying Altera Corp
earlier this year was a step in this direction.
Intel said on Tuesday it expected the data center unit to
grow in "low double digits" on a percentage basis in 2015,
compared with its earlier forecast of about 15 percent, as
businesses cut spending.
Worldwide IT spending on data center systems is expected to
fall 3.8 percent in $142 billion this year, research firm
Gartner said in June, citing a strong dollar.
"Perhaps the revelation of low double-digit was a little
worse than people had expected, but this is a long-term
phenomenon for them whereby this group has finally gained
critical mass," FBR Capital Markets analyst Christopher Rolland
told Reuters.
The data center group comprised about 29 percent of the
company's total revenue in the third quarter ended Sept. 26.
Analysts expect the business to account for about 40 percent of
the total by 2017.
Rolland said investors should not over-react to what was
just a trimming of the growth outlook for the business.
Analysts said Intel's data center business was strong enough
to withstand the concerns of weakness in the broader economy.
Deutsche Bank Markets Research analysts noted that while the
data center group has slowed due to enterprise weakness, it is
still growing at double-digits on a percentage basis.
Some analysts, however, said the forecast cut could be
indicative of weak growth going ahead into 2016.
"Data center expectations were stepped down meaningfully
exiting the year, and we believe the trajectory in 2016 carries
meaningful risk," Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon wrote in a
note.
Some expect growth to remain in the low double-digit range.
"(DCG) is still a very good business, but we think growth
will be more in the 10-12 percent range, leaving overall
corporate revenue growth in the low single digits," Morgan
Stanley analysts wrote in a note.
Up to Tuesday's close of $32.04, Intel's stock had fallen
11.7 percent this year, compared with a 9.4 percent fall in the
broader semiconductor index.
