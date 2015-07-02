Intel President Renée James to step down in January

July 2 Intel Corp President Renée James
will step down in January to pursue an external chief executive
role, Intel Chief Executive Brian Krzanich said in a statement.
During her 28 years at Intel, James has held roles of
executive vice president and general manager of the software and
services group and COO of the chipmaker's online services, data
center services business among others, according to the
company's website.
Intel also announced on Thursday the departure of Arvind
Sodhani, the president of its venture capital arm. Sodhani would
retire in January, handing over the reins to Wendell Brooks,
president of mergers and acquisitions.
Sodhani, whose career with the company spans 34 years, is a
vice president too.
"I have been a financial investor all my professional life,
and that will most likely not change," Sodhani said. (bit.ly/1f5XdBJ)
