Intel readies 3D-printed robots for handy consumers

RANCHO PALOS VERDE, California May 28 Intel
Corp introduced a walking, talking robot on Wednesday
made from 3D-printed parts that will be available to consumers
later this year, if they are willing to assemble it with a kit
that costs around $1,600.
The company's Chief Executive Brian Krzanich was accompanied
by "Jimmy" on stage at the Code Conference in Rancho Palos
Verdes, California. The white 2-foot tall robot shuffled onto
the stage, introduced itself and then waved its arms.
Intel describes Jimmy as a research robot, but the company
intends to make 3D-printable plans available without charge for
a slightly less advanced version, and partners will sell
components that cannot be 3D-printed, such as motors and an
Intel Edison processor, in kits.
Jimmy can be programmed to sing, translate languages, send
tweets and even serve a cold beer.
Under Krzanich, who took over a year ago, the chipmaker is
trying to be an early player in emerging technologies like smart
clothing, after coming late to the mobile revolution and making
little progress in smartphones and tablets.
Its strategy includes engaging tech-savvy do-it-yourselfers
and weekend hobbyists working on everything from
Internet-connected baby blankets to robots and drones.
Owners of the robots will be able to program them to perform
unique tasks. They can then share the programs with other owners
as downloadable apps.
Intel, based in Santa Clara, California, hopes the price for
the robot kits will fall below $1,000 within five years.
Separately on Wednesday, entrepreneur Bill Gross announced
plans for a 3D printer that would sell for $149, far less than
devices that now typically sell for $1,000 or more.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich and Alexei Oreskovic)