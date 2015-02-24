Former McAfee president leaves Intel to run ForeScout

Feb 24 Mike DeCesare, a senior executive with
Intel Corp's security group, has left the company and
taken a job running privately held cybersecurity firm ForeScout.
DeCesare, who was named co-president of Intel's McAfee
security subsidiary in July 2011, told Reuters via email that he
left Intel last month and has been hired as chief executive of
Campbell, California-based network security firm ForeScout.
He was one of only a handful of executives from McAfee who
still remained at Intel.
In February 2011, Intel bought McAfee for $7.2 billion. In
September of last year, it hired Cisco Systems Inc
executive Chris Young and named him head of its security group.
