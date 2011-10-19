Intel deal offers sharia-compliant laptop loans in Pakistan-FT

Oct 18 Intel Corp is working with
Pakistan Islamic bank Meezan to offer the nation's
consumers their first large-scale hire-purchase scheme for
personal computers as the technology company seeks to increase
its market share in the country, according to a Financial Times
report.
Intel, whose scheme will be compliant with sharia, or
Islamic law, is also considering expanding the scheme to other
emerging markets, the report said on Tuesday.
Meezan had signed hire-purchase deals for computers with 400
people since launching the scheme in May, via promotional drives
at Pakistani universities, and is aiming to sign another 3,000
such agreements in 2012, the report said.
Intel could not immediately be reached for comment by
Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.
On Tuesday, Intel forecast quarterly revenue above Wall
Street's expectations, defying concerns that tablets and a shaky
economy are eating into demand for personal computers.
