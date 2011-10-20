CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Meezan Bank starts Islamic financing for laptops

(Corrects headline to show that Meezan Bank, not Intel, is offering loans, and corrects lead)

KARACHI Oct 19 Pakistan-based Islamic bank Meezan has started a shariah-compliant hire-purchase scheme for personal computers in collaboration with Intel Corp , a senior official of the bank said on Wednesday.

"In four months we have provided 400 laptops to consumers with a repayment schedule of three months to 24 months," said Muhammed Raza, head of consumer banking at Meezan Bank Ltd.

"We are forecasting 200 to 250 laptops per month in 2012."

The scheme, Laptop Ease, is helping the bank keep existing customers and attract new ones, it said.

"The increase in volume will also improve the profitability of our bank," said Raza.

Intel could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.

On Tuesday, the Financial Times reported that the company is considering expanding the scheme, which will be compliant with shariah, or Islamic law, to other emerging markets.

Also on Tuesday, Intel forecast quarterly revenue above Wall Street's expectations, defying concerns that tablets and a shaky economy are eating into demand for personal computers.