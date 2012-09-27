RPT-Intel zeroes in on enterprise customers with first tablet wave

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 27 Intel Corp roped in
device makers such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and
Hewlett Packard Co on Thursday to showcase tablets
powered by its new "Atom" processor - a chip it hopes will help
it biannually break into that crowded market.
Intel initially brushed off any threat from tablets
such as Apple Inc's iPad, but now hopes the combination
of a low power consuming processor with touch friendly Microsoft
Corp Windows 8 software will win over enterprise
customers looking to deploy tablets, but keep PC-based software
and hardware.
The world's largest chip maker says the "Atom Z2760" -
formerly code named "Clover Trail" - is tailored to work with
the latest version of Microsoft's operating system, due in late
October. Tablets that use both the Atom and Widows 8 will be
able to run widely used software such as Word and Excel, while
connecting to peripherals such as printers.
It also lengthens battery life, enabling tablets to run
10-plus hours of streaming high-definition video, said Intel
applications processor division chief Eric Reid.
Targeting corporations and government agencies means the
first wave of Intel-powered tablets and tablet-laptop hybrids
will avoid the worst of the consumer war now raging between
Google Inc and Amazon.com Inc.
"These new Atom-based tablets have been targeted at spaces
where Intel and Microsoft can win, the enterprise market, and as
an alternative to a notebook," said Patrick Moorhead, head of
Moor Insights and Strategy.
Dell Inc, Acer Inc, Asustek Computer Inc
and ZTE Corp round out the half-dozen PC
makers that trotted out their upcoming tablets, some of which
sport a detachable keyboard or stylus designed to support
free-form drawing and writing.
"Every tablet shown today does what neither an iPad or
Kindle Fire HD does well, which is creating content and
controlling via a keyboard and trackpad," he said. "This
provides differentiation while not going head to head with Apple
and Amazon."
With PC sales expected to stagnate over the next year or
two, Intel hopes to make up for lost time and regain market
share ceded to rivals such as Qualcomm Inc, Texas
Instruments Inc and Nvidia Corp, whose
applications processors now power most tablets except the iPad.
Although the "Intel Inside" sticker remains affixed to 80
percent of the world's PCs, the Santa Clara, California, company
has been slow to adapt its chips for smartphones and tablets.
Analysts say the semiconductor industry leader has woken up
to the tablet threat only in the past year. It is now rushing
into the mobile market, motivated in part by slowing PC sales
across consumer, businesses and even the emerging market
segments it once relied on to propel sales.
This month, it cut its third-quarter revenue estimate by a
more than expected 8 percent and withdrew its full-year outlook
entirely.
Intel's tablet strategy so far has focused on Windows 8 and
its "x86" architecture found in most of the world's PCs. But
executives said this month that tablets running their processors
and based on Google's Android software are also in the works.
Microsoft's main assault on the tablet market involves
Windows RT, a version of Windows 8 that works off the ARM
Holdings chip designs that now dominate the market and drive the
iPad and other mobile devices.