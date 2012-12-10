Intel says on track to launch smaller mobile chips

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 10 Intel presented
new manufacturing technology that it said keeps it on track to
launch a new generation of chips for smartphones and tablets as
it rushes to catch up with Qualcomm and other rivals in
the fast-growing mobile market.
The world's largest chipmaker dominates the PC industry but
has been slow to adapt its processors for mobile gadgets that
depend on batteries and demand power efficiency.
At an industry conference in San Francisco on Monday, Intel
reported on the progress of its technology for making SoCs, or
"systems-on-a-chip" with features measuring 22 nanometers.
"Intel's 22 nm SoC technology will be ready for high volume
manufacturing in 2013," Intel said in a copy of the
presentation.
Intel's current mobile SoCs are manufactured at 32 nm, while
Qualcomm makes its top-end SoCs at 28 nm and Nvidia uses 40 nm
technology. Manufacturing chips with smaller features allows for
better performance and power efficiency.
Intel already makes PC processors at 22 nm, but since SoCs
pack more features onto one piece of silicon, manufacturing them
at 22 nm is more complicated, said Patrick Moorhead, of Moor
Insights & Analysis.
"They (Intel) have all the right ingredients to make a very
competitive mobile chip but we won't know if they do until
2013," Moorhead said.
While Intel's industry lead in manufacturing technology is
well established, competitors and many on Wall Street say the
chipmaker's mobile SoC designs do not stand up to SoCs designed
by Qualcomm, Apple and others with technology licensed
from Britain's ARM Holdings.