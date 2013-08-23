Intel Media opens offices in LA, New York in TV push

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 23 Intel Corp's
media arm is opening offices in New York and Los Angeles as the
company pushes ahead with an Internet television service that it
plans to launch later this year, an Intel spokesman said on
Friday.
Setting up shop in Los Angeles' Santa Monica and New York's
Nolita brings Intel closer to the major TV networks and
production studios that the world's biggest chipmaker must
strike deals with to gather content for its live and on-demand
service, Intel spokesman Jon Carvill said.
Opening the offices is a sign that Intel is committed to
moving ahead with the venture even though progress making deals
has been slow. Some industry insiders have expressed doubts
about Intel's ability to successfully create a business to
challenge traditional cable operators.
"It suggests that there's an ongoing level of interest,
maybe an incremental positive to their commitment," said Cody
Acree, an analyst at Williams Financial Group. "They have to
continue down this path or there's no hope of being successful."
Intel plans to introduce the TV service, to be delivered
through the Internet and a set-top box, this year in a phased
rollout in regional markets, Carvill said.
In July, Intel Media hired Moe Khosravy, a cloud-computing
expert who previously worked at Microsoft Corp and
VMWare Inc, as head of software and user experiences.
Intel has about 375 people working on the TV business, most of
them based at Intel's headquarters in Santa Clara, California.
Doubts about Intel's commitment to the venture emerged in
June after newly appointed Chief Executive Brian Krzanich warned
he was taking a cautious approach to television, far from the
company's core business of chip manufacturing.
Some content providers have agreed with Intel about how
their content would be distributed, but as of June the chipmaker
had yet to sign any deals despite offering to pay sizeable
premiums over traditional cable rates.
Carvill declined to comment on Intel's negotiations.
Intel is not the only technology company trying to
revolutionize the TV industry, where Comcast Corp,
Time Warner Cable Inc and DirecTV are players
and have much to lose from potential new entrants. Apple Inc
, Google Inc and Amazon.com Inc are
believed to be working on their own new TV services and
products.
Media companies typically give better prices to operators
with more viewers, such as large cable companies, and charge
higher prices to smaller or newer entrants. Since Intel's TV
service has yet to start, it can expect to pay a premium.
While Intel has not said how much it plans to charge for its
TV service, Intel Media head Erik Huggers has billed it as a
premium product, with small bundles of channels and an
attractive user interface rather than as a cut-rate option for
consumers hoping to save money by canceling their cable
subscriptions.