CORRECTED - Intel acquires Israeli mobile navigation firm Telmap

(Corrects name of Intel's AppUp general manager to Peter
Biddle throughout)
* Deal announced at Intel developers' conference in Seattle
* Intel paying $300 mln to $350 mln -Israeli media
TEL AVIV, Oct 2 Chipmaker Intel Corp (INTC.O) has
agreed to acquire mobile navigation software maker Telmap,
Israel-based Telmap said on its website.
Details of the deal were not disclosed but Israeli media said
Intel is paying about $300 million.
"Telmap is happy to announce that it has been acquired by
Intel," Telmap said on its website, providing a link to a blogpost
by Peter Biddle, general manager of Intel's AppUp developer
programme.
In the blog Biddle said that Intel announced during the
opening keynote at AppUp's annual gathering of developers last
week in Seattle that it signed an agreement to acquire Telmap,
which will become a wholly owned subsidiary.
"This move is a step towards expanding our mobile software
services capabilities as Intel continues to grow in the area of
software and services," Biddle wrote.
"Telmap delivers great multi-platform consumer experiences
every day, and we're looking forward to combining that focus and
excellence with Intel's to significantly grow their business.
"But Telmap isn't just a great consumer service provider --
with Telmap we can directly provide developers with location-based
services spanning devices, operating systems and CPU
architectures," Biddle added.
Officials at Telmap, which offers location-based services to
provide details on traffic data, speed cameras and local
offerings, were not available to comment.
A spokesman for Intel in Israel declined to comment.
Intel, the world's No. 1 chipmaker, has two plants and four
development centres in Israel.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Robert Birsel)