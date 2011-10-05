CORRECTED - UPDATE 1-Intel acquires Israeli mobile navigation firm Telmap

(Corrects name of Intel's AppUp general manager to Peter
TEL AVIV, Oct 2 Chipmaker Intel Corp (INTC.O) has
agreed to acquire mobile navigation software maker Telmap, the
chief executive of the Israel-based company said on Sunday.
Details of the deal were not disclosed but Israeli media said
Intel is paying about $300 million to $350 million.
Telmap CEO Oren Nissim declined to comment on the price and
said the deal was expected to close before the end of the year.
Telmap will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intel, which
has two plants and four development centres in Israel, and will
retain its brand, management and 210 employees.
"The unique thing about this transaction is that here comes a
giant and says 'We really like what you're doing, we believe in
your strategy, we want to enhance and go forward. We're not here
to swallow you up,'" Nissim told Reuters.
Teaming up with Intel will enable Telmap to provide a "true
alternative" to offerings from giants such as Nokia NOK1V.HE and
Google (GOOG.O), Nissim said.
"I think to a large extent that from a strategic perspective
came the only company that could have come," he said of Intel.
Intel expects Telmap to become much bigger and reach places it
hasn't before, whether it be in Europe, Asia-Pacific or the United
States, Nissim said, adding Telmap will stay in Israel but expects
to recruit workers abroad.
Peter Biddle, general manager of Intel's AppUp developer
programme, in a blog posted at AppUp's annual gathering of
developers in Seattle, said the deal was a step towards expanding
Intel's mobile software services capabilities.
"Telmap delivers great multi-platform consumer experiences
every day, and we're looking forward to combining that focus and
excellence with Intel's to significantly grow their business," he
wrote.
"But Telmap isn't just a great consumer service provider --
with Telmap we can directly provide developers with location-based
services spanning devices, operating systems and CPU
architectures."
Telmap, which offers location-based services to provide
details on traffic data, speed cameras and local offerings,
expects to post revenue of $33 million in 2011 and be profitable
for the second consecutive year.
Intel, the world's No. 1 chipmaker, has become a larger
provider of software and services following its acquisitions of
McAfee and Wind River.
"In mobility Intel fully understands that consumers are after
where value is being created for them, which is at software,
services, content," Nissim said.
"Many things in mobility are happening around a person's
whereabouts. A lot of application developments are being done and
Intel wants to be close to that pillar," he said.
In addition to its core business, Telmap will open up its
platform to third-party developers who will be able to enhance
their applications with location-based services, Nissim said.
