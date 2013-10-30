Intel looking to exit TV business -report

Oct 30 Chipmaker Intel Corp is having
second thoughts about its nascent television service and is in
talks with Verizon Communications Inc to take over the business,
according to a report on tech website All Things D, citing
people familiar with the matter.
While discussions were in the advanced stages, it was still
unclear if Verizon plans to take full control of Intel's
media unit or Intel would maintain a stake in the unit, the
report said.
Representatives from Intel and Verizon did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Earlier this year, Intel decided it would launch an Internet
TV service with live and on-demand content in a bid to find an
alternative revenue stream as its core business of providing
chips to computer makers erodes.
It's a crowded field as Apple Inc, Google Inc
, Sony Corp and Microsoft Corp
jockey for position to own the living room through TV, while
Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc's streaming
video services have millions of subscribers.
Intel has also struggled to reach content deals with media
companies.