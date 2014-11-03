Wrist-worn drone wins Intel smart clothing contest

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 3 Intel Corp on
Monday awarded $500,000 to a group of do-it-yourselfers who
developed a wristband that converts to a camera-equipped drone
to win a contest the chipmaker hopes will help guarantee it a
leading position in the emerging market for wearable computing
devices.
Aimed at rock climbers, the Nixie quadcopter is worn wrapped
around the wrist and springs into the air to take pictures from
hard-to-reach places. Like a boomerang, it returns to its owner
and then syncs with the owner's smartphone.
Falling behind Qualcomm in recent years after it was slow to
embrace smartphones and tablets, Intel has been keen to make
sure its processors are at the front of future technology
trends.
CEO Brian Krzanich in January launched the "Make it
Wearable" contest to encourage entrepreneurs and hobbyists to
use Intel's chips to develop new kinds of wearable technology.
The prize money is meant to help the winners bring their
prototype to market.
"This was an experiment to see what we could do in this
space and see what kind of creativity we could spawn," Krzanich
said at an award event on Monday. "The real value in this was
the diversity of the teams and ideas."
Finalists included a pad that lets premature babies in
incubators feel the heartbeat of their mothers, and a necklace
that uses patterns of pulses felt on the chest to give cyclists
turn-by-turn directions so they don't need to look at their
smartphones.
Samsung Electronics, Motorola and other
technology companies are rolling out growing numbers of smart
watches and fitness bands, but the wearable category has yet to
gain major traction with consumers. Apple plans to roll
out a smartwatch in 2015.
Intel, whose chips are ubiquitous in personal computers and
servers, this year bought health tracker startup Basis. It also
has teamed up on other wrist-worn gadgets with Fossil and
Opening Ceremony.
Krzanich, a weekend tinkerer who restored a 1974 Land
Cruiser in his free time, is betting that other hobbyists have
as much chance as major technology companies of dreaming up
compelling wearable computing gadgets.
To that end, Intel launched Edison, a tiny computer packaged
in an SD-card form factor aimed at making it easy for clothing
and gadget makers to integrate the platform into wearable
products.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Dan Grebler)