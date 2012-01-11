UPDATE 1-IntelePeer sees IPO priced at $9-$11/shr

* Files for IPO of up to 7.5 mln common shares
* To list on Nasdaq under symbol "PEER"
* Underwriters led by J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank, Barclays
Capital
Jan 11 IntelePeer Inc, a provider of
cloud-based communication services, filed with U.S. regulators
for an initial public offering of up to 7.5 million shares at $9
to $11 apiece.
The company intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq
under the symbol "PEER."
IntelePeer said it plans to use part of the proceeds to
repay debt.
The San Mateo, California-based company had filed with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in May last year to
raise up to $100 million in an IPO.
The underwriters for the offering are led by J.P. Morgan,
Deutsche Bank Securities and Barclays Capital.