UPDATE 1-IntelGenx's antidepressant gets FDA nod

BRIEF-Fidelity & Guaranty Life Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.70
* Qtrly average assets under management increased to $19.8 billion, up 8% over prior year
Nov 11 Canada's IntelGenx Technologies Corp said the U.S. health regulator approved its antidepressant CPI-300.
CPI-300, the company's flagship product, is a high-strength formulation of Bupropion hydrochloride, the active ingredient in Wellbutrin XL -- another widely used antidepressant.
IntelGenx is looking to market the formulation by the second-quarter of next year.
It has been in licensing talks with several generic and specialty pharmaceutical companies. It expects to seal a commercialization deal soon, the company said.
IntelGenx shares, which have gained 45 percent of their value so far this year, closed at 58 Canadian cents on Thursday on the Toronto Venture Exchange. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Hasbro reports first $5 billion revenue year with growth in revenue, operating profit and net earnings for full-year 2016
* Ixia - on Feb 3, co settled with u.s. Sec resolving matters related to co's reporting, books, records, internal controls in 2012, first 2 qtrs of 2013