UPDATE 1-IntelGenx's antidepressant gets FDA nod

Nov 11 Canada's IntelGenx Technologies Corp said the U.S. health regulator approved its antidepressant CPI-300.

CPI-300, the company's flagship product, is a high-strength formulation of Bupropion hydrochloride, the active ingredient in Wellbutrin XL -- another widely used antidepressant.

IntelGenx is looking to market the formulation by the second-quarter of next year.

It has been in licensing talks with several generic and specialty pharmaceutical companies. It expects to seal a commercialization deal soon, the company said.

IntelGenx shares, which have gained 45 percent of their value so far this year, closed at 58 Canadian cents on Thursday on the Toronto Venture Exchange.