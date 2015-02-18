版本:
MOVES-Intellect Design Arena names Andrew England UK unit director

Feb 18 Financial technology provider Intellect Design Arena Ltd, named Andrew England director of its British unit and head of strategy of its transaction banking division, iGTB.

England was an external senior advisor of transaction banking for management consulting firm McKinsey & Co.

He has also worked at Lloyds Banking Group Plc, UniCredit SpA and Deutsche Bank AG. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)
