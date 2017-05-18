Softbank-backed OneWeb increases offer for Intelsat

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 17 OneWeb, the U.S. satellite
startup backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, has
increased its merger proposal for Intelsat SA by offering
Intelsat's creditors a smaller discount for their bonds than it
had before.
OneWeb and Intelsat's merger has been stalled because
Intelsat's debt investors have not been willing to accept the
$3.6 billion haircut on their bonds the deal requires. OneWeb's
new offer reduces the concessions Intelsat's bondholders must
accept to about $2.85 billion.
"We're at the absolute limit on what we're prepared [to
offer] for this business, and we're simply not willing to
negotiate any further," said Alok Sama, the chief financial
officer of SoftBank, a telecommunications and technology
conglomerate.
In addition to allowing greater debt, the company bumped up
the cash it is kicking into the deal by $60 million. SoftBank
has already agreed to invest $1.7 billion in newly issued common
and preferred shares in the combined company.
Bondholders have until May 31 to decide whether to accept
the new deal. After the initial proposal, some of Intelsat's
debt traded above the offer price, in part leading investors to
rebuff the deal.
The new proposal gives holders a small premium to trading
prices on Wednesday evening.
The new offer also cuts how much Intelsat equity holders
will receive, from $5 per share to $4.75.
Since the initial deal, SoftBank has received inquiries from
other firms interested in doing a deal if the Intelsat merger
collapses, Sama said.
"We have signed [non-disclosure agreements] with multiple
parties," Sama said, adding he could not share the status of the
discussions. "We've talked to other parties and have formulated
a very clear view on what Intelsat is worth versus the other
options."
The value of the new deal is $14 billion, up from the
initial $13.3 billion offer made in late February.
A combined OneWeb and Intelsat would eventually create a
combined network of hundreds or even thousands of satellites in
high and low altitudes around Earth to help provide internet
access worldwide.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)