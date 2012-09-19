版本:
New Issue- Intelsat Jackson sells $640 mln in notes

Sept 19 Intelsat Jackson Holdings
S.A. on Wednesday sold $640 million of senior notes
in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Barclays Capital, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Deutsche
Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: INTELSAT JACKSON 

AMT $640 MLN    COUPON 6.625 PCT   MATURITY    12/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   06/15/2013 
MOODY'S Caa2    YIELD 6.625 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/03/2012   
S&P CCC-PLUS    SPREAD 495 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

