UPDATE 1-Intent Media buys software firm Voyat to compete for travel ads

(Adds Bob Lund co-founded Voyat, background)
By Liana B. Baker
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Intent Media, a provider
of advertising tools for online travel agencies, is buying
software company Voyat in a bid to take ad dollars from search
engines such as Alphabet Inc's Google, the startup
firms said on Tuesday.
Financial details were not disclosed in a statement by the
New York-based firms.
Intent Media, founded in 2009 by former executives of travel
agency site Travelocity, has raised about $50 million in venture
capital funding. Its investors include New York-based private
and growth equity firm Insight Ventures.
Voyat has raised $3 million since it was founded in 2012 by
Chief Executive Benjamin Habbel and Bob Lund, a former partner
at a startup incubator. Habbel had served as chief of staff for
Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer when she worked at Google.
The deal is aimed at giving Intent Media a better foothold
in the hotel industry, company Chief Executive Richard Harris
said in an interview. Voyat makes software that helps hotels
retain and book more guests though loyalty programs and
personalized offers.
Harris said that most consumers abandon dozens of travel
searches when planning a trip, and usually toggle between
websites using Google.
Google is a major platform for online ads for travel, with
search capabilities that enable it to collect data on consumer
interests and habits valued by marketers, airlines, cruise
companies and other travel sellers. Google also owns ITA
software, a flight information provider, and has a hotel price
ad program that routes consumers to hotel websites for booking.
To help steer users away from Google, Intent Media shows ads
with prices for hotel rooms and flights on competing travel
websites, so consumers feel like they are comparison shopping
without going through Google. Online travel websites then get to
keep a bigger slice of advertising revenue and dollars from
clicking on the offers, Harris said.
"We want to keep revenue inside the travel sector rather
than leaking out in the billions to Google," Harris said.
Harris estimated that Priceline Group spends about
$2 billion per year to access search traffic on Google.
Priceline and Google declined to comment.
The online travel industry has been undergoing a sweeping
consolidation, with Expedia and larger rival Priceline
embarking on acquisition sprees to dominate the business.
Intent Media has a valuation in the "hundreds of millions"
but below $500 million, Harris said, adding the company does not
anticipate raising any more funding.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell and Richard Chang)