Cosy world of inter-dealer brokers faces shake-up

* Trading activity shrinking as banks pull back
* Regulators keen to force telephone business to screens
* Exchanges seen as potential suitors
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Aug 22 Inter-dealer brokers, the
fast-talking middlemen who match buyers and sellers of complex
financial products, are under pressure to strike takeover deals
as business shrinks and regulators shine a light on their murky
trillion dollar markets.
For the last decade, five big companies have dominated
global broking: Britain's ICAP and Tullett Prebon
, BGC and GFI in the United States and
Switzerland's Tradition.
Often seen with a phone glued to each ear shouting
frantically across trading floors, the brokers trace their roots
to a by-gone age when "jobbers" ran between traders on the
London stock exchange floor cutting deals.
But the big five's cosy world could be ripe for a shake-up.
Trading volumes have declined since the 2008 financial
crisis as their customers, banks like Barclays, JP
Morgan and UBS, pull back from the market.
At the same time, regulators are pushing for more electronic
trading of derivatives, potentially depriving brokers of
higher-margin phone business as greater transparency means price
anomalies are levelled out.
These drags on earnings could force brokers to buy each
other, as a means to cut costs, or to sell to an exchange
operator such as U.S. groups CME or the
IntercontinentalExchange.
"All the brokers are struggling to a degree. There's simply
not enough volume to go around and if trading levels don't
improve I'd expect to see some consolidation," said Fred Ponzo,
managing partner at consultant Greyspark.
This year has been particularly bad, with European share
trading down 15 percent, interest rate futures down a fifth and
foreign exchange down a quarter in the year to date, data from
Berenberg Bank showed.
Michael Spencer, the chief executive of ICAP, said in May:
"There are five big players out there at the moment when there
is really only room for three or perhaps four."
SCREEN TRADING
Keen to avoid another market meltdown like the one sparked
by U.S. bank Lehman Brothers' collapse four years ago,
policymakers want to force the $700 trillion over-the-counter
(OTC) derivatives market that trades behind closed doors between
banks to use electronic exchanges, like public stock markets.
This would give regulators more information on opaque
markets by standardising the most complex trading instruments
and create a more level playing field for customers, lowering
prices.
But for the brokers, who still take buy and sell orders
largely over the phone, a switch to electronic trading using
so-called swap execution facilities (SEFs), would mean lower
margins, putting pressure on them to cut costs.
"Consolidation does make a lot of sense on the face of it
because firms can cut costs in the back office by merging
businesses," said Stuart Duncan, an analyst at Peel Hunt,
referring to the brokers' administration functions.
MISTRUST
But while the case for takeovers is getting stronger,
pulling deals off might be tricky as the notoriously competitive
big five brokers have a deep-seated mistrust of each other.
Most of their chief executives have crossed swords, with
BGC, Tullett and ICAP in particular having engaged in regular
feuds over poaching staff and patent infringement, many of which
have ended up in court.
BGC and Tullett have pursued various legal claims against
each other in recent years while ICAP and BGC's rivalry can be
traced back to a high-profile 2003 court case.
"All of the big five brokers are run by dominant
personalities which increases the difficulty in reaching
agreement," said Duncan.
Previous attempts to combine have failed. Tullett came close
to a merger with GFI in 2008, but the deal collapsed when
management could not agree a price while Tullett also held talks
with Tradition as recently as last year but, again, no deal was
struck.
One ICAP shareholder believes deals are possible, however.
"I can't see BGC and ICAP getting together but GFI and ICAP is a
different story, and the relationship between Tullett and
Tradition - while not as warm as that between GFI and ICAP - is
not a dealbreaker," one of ICAP's top-15 shareholders said.
The brokers have responded to the regulatory reforms by
setting themselves up as SEFs, which effectively makes them
exchange operators and could make them an attractive target for
this type of buyer.
"An exchange buying a broker does make some sense as the
OTC markets become more electronic because modern exchanges are
essentially technology platforms," said Duncan.
The five brokers themselves refused to comment specifically
on mergers in the sector. But they accept in private that their
market is likely to shrink, particularly as the regulatory plans
are better defined and passed into law.