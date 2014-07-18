Inter Pipeline says new diluent line to oil sands in service

CALGARY, Alberta, July 18 Inter Pipeline Ltd
, which operates regional pipeline systems in Western
Canada, said on Friday it had completed a C$1.1 billion ($1.03
billion) conduit serving two northern Alberta oil sands projects
operated by Cenovus Energy Inc.
Inter Pipe said the new line will deliver as much as 350,000
barrels per day of diluent, an ultra light form of crude oil
blended into the tar-like bitumen from the oil sands so it can
flow on pipelines, to the Foster Creek and Christina Lake
projects co-owned by Cenovus and ConocoPhillips.
The new line, which runs 290 kilometers (180 miles) from
near Edmonton, Alberta, to Christina Lake and Foster Creek, is
the largest part of Inter Pipeline's C$1.4 billion Polaris
project, which will also include a link to the planned Narrows
Lake oil sands development planned by Cenovus and its partner
and to other operations in northwestern Alberta.
When complete, the Polaris system will have the capacity to
deliver as much as 700,000 bpd of diluent.
Inter Pipeline shares were up 0.5 percent at C$33.35 in
early afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.0731 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Matthew Lewis)