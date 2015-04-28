Interactive Brokers ordered to pay $1.2 mln for trustee's 'reckless' trades

| April 28
April 28 A top discount brokerage, Interactive
Brokers LLC, must pay $1.2 million to two Texas siblings who
alleged the firm failed to stop "reckless trading" by their
trust fund overseer, arbitrators ruled on Tuesday.
The ruling is raising questions among lawyers about the
extent to which trading firms should be held responsible when
customers make risky bets.
Brian Parker and Jessica Parker Valentine, the siblings,
filed their claim in 2013 after $800,000 in a trust established
for them in their father's will four years earlier plummeted to
about $75,000, said Joseph Marrs, their Houston-based lawyer.
The siblings alleged that the trustee at the time, Robert
Dillard of Austin, day-traded the account using risky margin and
options strategies, wiping out most of the funds.
Interactive Brokers "approved and assisted" Dillard's
reckless trades, the siblings alleged in the complaint heard by
the arbitration unit of the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority, Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog. Arbitrators
agreed, though they awarded less than the $1.7 million the
siblings had originally claimed. The arbitrators did not explain
their reasoning, as is typical.
"We disagree strongly with the award and we are examining
the possibility of appealing it," David Battan, Interactive
Brokers' general counsel, said in a statement. The firm is not
responsible for Dillard's trading decisions, since it is an
online broker that gives no advice or trading recommendations,
Battan said.
The siblings reached a civil settlement with Dillard in
March for undisclosed terms, according to documents in a related
court action. Dillard's lawyer could not be reached for comment.
Interactive Brokers took a "hardline" position during the
arbitration that it is an online trading service and can expose
customers to any kind of market risk, despite being told by
Dillard that the trust was for the welfare of children, Marrs
said.
A written dissent by one of the three arbitrators in the
case could form the basis for Interactive Brokers' possible
effort to overturn the ruling, said Jonathan Uretsky, a New York
lawyer who represents brokerages but who was not involved in the
case.
In the dissent, arbitration panel chair Malcolm Whittaker
wrote that the firm is eligible for protection under Texas
securities laws for its dealings with trustees.
Dissenting arbitrators rarely explain why they disagree with
the other arbitrators, Uretsky said.
Arbitration rulings are typically binding, but courts can
overturn them under limited circumstances, such as when
arbitrators disregard the law. Such outcomes are rare, Uretsky
said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Charles Levinson and
Leslie Adler)