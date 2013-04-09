UPDATE 1-Interactive Brokers fined over client fund flaws

WASHINGTON, April 9 The top U.S. derivatives
regulator ordered Interactive Brokers Group Inc to pay
a $225,000 fine, the second time in less than a year it has
faulted the futures broker over managing client funds.
The online broker had failed to compute customers funds in
segregated accounts at the end of each day, from at least
January 2008 to April 4, 2011, the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission said on Tuesday.
In July, Interactive Brokers settled charges that it
violated reporting rules and failed to "diligently" supervise
the handling of accounts, paying a $700,000 penalty.
The futures market is primarily self-regulated by the
National Futures Association (NFA), an industry body and CME
Group Inc, the world's largest futures exchange.
The CFTC, a federal agency, separately sees to it that the
market adheres to the rules it sets.
But a duo of scandals has tarnished the oversight of the
futures market, with the collapse of MF Global Holdings Ltd
in October 2011 followed rapidly by the collapse of
Peregrine Financial Group, or PGBest.
Interactive Brokers also improperly covered customer
obligations with different currencies to maximize interest
earnings and not at the request of customers, the CFTC said in
its current release.
"As a result, IB did not retain enough (dollars) in
segregation to meet its (dollar) denominated obligations to its
commodity customers," the CFTC said.
The group said it reported the errors as soon as it
discovered them and that there had never been any deficiency in
segregated funds. At the time, it was not aware this was a
violation of the CFTC's rules.
The CFTC has proposed tighter rules to better protect
customer funds at futures brokers, but the industry is up in
arms about the plan it says will be too costly and could put
some firms out of business.