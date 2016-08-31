REFILE-Call center software maker Genesys to buy rival Interactive

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
(Corrects to delete extraneous word "last" in second paragraph)
Aug 31 Call center software maker Genesys said it would buy rival Interactive Intelligence Group Inc in a deal valued at about $1.4 billion.
The $60.50 per share offer is at a 36 percent premium to Interactive's close on July 28, a day before Reuters reported that Interactive was considering strategic alternatives.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.