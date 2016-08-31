REFILE-Call center software maker Genesys to buy rival Interactive

(Corrects to delete extraneous word "last" in second paragraph)

Aug 31 Call center software maker Genesys said it would buy rival Interactive Intelligence Group Inc in a deal valued at about $1.4 billion.

The $60.50 per share offer is at a 36 percent premium to Interactive's close on July 28, a day before Reuters reported that Interactive was considering strategic alternatives.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)