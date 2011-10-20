UPDATE 3-Volatility boosts Interactive Brokers Q3 above Street

* Q3 EPS $0.50 vs $0.26 yr ago
* Q3 adj EPS $0.36 vs est $0.23
* Q3 revenue $386 mln vs $299 mln yr ago
(Adds CEO comment, updates shares)
Oct 20 Derivative trader Interactive Brokers
Group Inc's quarterly profit trumped Wall Street
estimates as extreme market volatility meant nervous investors
made more trades on its platforms.
Growing fears of an impending recession, along with an
unprecedented U.S. credit downgrade sent equity trading volumes
sky-rocketing in August, benefiting brokers whose online arm
thrives as volatility increases.
"While the outlook for the global economy is struggling, it
has been positive for our brokerage business, as ... traders
look to profit from choppy markets," Interactive's founder and
Chief Executive Thomas Peterffy said on a call with analysts.
Revenue from the company's electronic brokerage segment grew
48 percent to $191 million in the quarter and customer accounts
increased 22 percent.
Excluding items, the broker earned 36 cents per share,
beating Street expectations of 23 cents a share.
Interactive's competitor Knight Capital Group Inc on
Wednesday posted third-quarter results that beat Wall Street
expectations on strong volumes.
During the quarter, Interactive's cleared daily average
revenue trades -- a key measure of trading activity for retail
brokerage firms -- rose 43 percent to 457,000.
The increased market gyrations reflected in the CBOE
Volatility index, Wall Street's favorite barometer of investor
sentiment, which has risen sharply to reach the mid-thirties
level since touching a year-low of 14.27 in April.
Shares of the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company rose to
$15 after the bell, before paring some gains to trade at $14.85.
They had closed at $14.16 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)