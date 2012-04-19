UPDATE 1-Interactive Brokers 1st-qtr misses Street

* Q1 shr $0.30 vs est $0.33
* Q1 rev $323.1 mln vs est $338.3 mln
* Market-making unit rev down 30 pct
April 19 Derivative trader Interactive Brokers
Group Inc posted a lower first-quarter profit that
missed market expectations, hurt by a fall in revenue at its
market-making segment.
Net income available to common shareholders fell to $11.1
million, or 30 cents per share, from $16.3 million, or 41 cents
a share, in the year-ago period.
Total revenue fell 16 percent to $323.1 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 33
cents per share, on revenue of $338.3 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue from the company's market-making segment fell nearly
30 percent to $142.4 million.
Market makers fulfill buy and sell orders from brokers, and
create a marketplace for buying and selling of shares to match
supply and demand by using their inventory or seeking offsetting
orders.
Shares of the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company were down
2 percent in extended trade. They closed at $16.63 on Thursday
on the Nasdaq.