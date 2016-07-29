Call center software maker Interactive Intelligence explores sale-sources

July 29 Interactive Intelligence Group Inc , a U.S. provider of software and services for call centers operators, is exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

Interactive Intelligence is working with boutique investment bank Union Square Advisors LLC on a sale process that has attracted other telecommunications software companies, as well as private equity firms, the people said this week.

The sources cautioned that no deal is certain and asked not to be identified because the sale process is confidential. Union Square Advisors and Interactive Intelligence did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco and Greg Roumeliotis in New York)