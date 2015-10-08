MOVES-Alex Kovach, Gary Shaw join Interactive Investor

BRIEF-Univar Inc & Univar USA enters first amendment to credit agreement on Jan 19- SEC filing
* On Jan 19, Univar USA, Univar Inc entered first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
Oct 8 Interactive Investor, a UK-based investment and trading website operator, named Alex Kovach chief commercial officer and Gary Shaw director of operations.
Kovach joins from UK-based lottery company Camelot, while Shaw joins from Royal Bank of Scotland. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
Jan 20 General Electric Co reported a 36 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and it affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.