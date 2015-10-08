版本:
MOVES-Alex Kovach, Gary Shaw join Interactive Investor

Oct 8 Interactive Investor, a UK-based investment and trading website operator, named Alex Kovach chief commercial officer and Gary Shaw director of operations.

Kovach joins from UK-based lottery company Camelot, while Shaw joins from Royal Bank of Scotland. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)

