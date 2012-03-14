Interbank bets on Brazil-Peru ties for businesses

* Interbank is first Peruvian bank to open Brazil office
* Seeks to tap growing bilateral trade opportunities
* Sees Brazil investment in Peru rising to $11 bln by 2016
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, March 14 Interbank,
Peru's fourth-largest lender by assets, opened an office in
Brazil on Wednesday to take advantage of an expected surge in
trade and investment ties between the South American nations.
Brazilian companies will increase investments in Peru to $11
billion by 2016 from $1 billion now, Interbank Chief Executive
Luis Felipe Castellanos said. Advisory services such as helping
Brazilian firms get a foothold in Peru, and vice versa, should
allow Interbank to participate in more than $150 million of
deals over that period, he said.
"The goal of this office is building bridges
between companies in Brazil and Peru, taking advantage of the
growing ties and proximity between the nations," Castellanos
said.
Interbank's plan is an example of growing capital flows and
trade ties among emerging-market nations as economies in the
developed world struggle. Brazil's government has made so-called
"South-South relations" a priority in recent years, encouraging
local companies to expand in emerging economies from Latin
America to Africa to the Middle East.
Interbank's strategy seeks to replicate what Castellanos
dubbed bank's "very successful decision" to open an office in
Shanghai in 2007. That office has allowed Interbank to
participate in $160 million worth of bilateral deals between
Chinese and Peruvian companies.
One goal, Castellanos said, is to take advantage of the
offices in China and Brazil to bring Interbank's clients in
those countries closer, "using Peru as a common ground for them
to do business."
"We think the office in Brazil could yield a greater amount
than that in China because of the proximity of both countries
and, especially, because of our learning curve with the Shanghai
office," Castellanos said.
Sectors in which Brazilian companies could further invest in
Peru include mining, textiles, infrastructure, energy and
construction. Brazil's largest construction conglomerates are
working on massive projects in the Andean nation, and its mining
companies are tapping Peru's vast reserves of zinc, nickel and
copper.
Marcelo Sanchez, a banker who led the New York-based
operations of Itau Unibanco Holding for seven years,
will lead Interbank's Brazil office in Sao Paulo. Itau Unibanco
is Brazil's largest private-sector bank.