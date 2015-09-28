Ameropa, Vivescia halt talks on sale of barley trader Interbrau

PARIS, Sept 28 Swiss grain trading group Ameropa
said on Monday it would not go ahead with the sale of German
malting barley trader Interbrau GmbH to French cooperative group
Vivescia as conditions for the deal had not been met.
The companies entered into an agreement mid-July for the
takeover of Interbrau by Vivescia, parent of the world's biggest
maltster Malteurop, for an undisclosed amount. Ameropa said the
deal was still subject to certain conditions.
"These conditions have failed to materialise, and the
parties have therefore terminated their negotiations," it said
in a statement without giving further details.
Ameropa is among the leading grain traders in central and
eastern Europe. The company had said in July the deal with
Vivescia came as it was making sizeable investments to enhance
its grain origination infrastructure, including the construction
of a new port terminal at Constanta in Romania.
"Whereas we believe that the transaction could have been
beneficial to all parties involved, we are no less pleased that
Interbrau will remain a member of the Ameropa Group and we shall
continue to give it our full support," the company said.
Vivescia was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Valerie Parent, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide,
editing by David Evans)