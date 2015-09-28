Ameropa, Vivescia halt talks on sale of barley trader Interbrau

PARIS, Sept 28 Swiss grain trading group Ameropa said on Monday it would not go ahead with the sale of German malting barley trader Interbrau GmbH to French cooperative group Vivescia as conditions for the deal had not been met.

The companies entered into an agreement mid-July for the takeover of Interbrau by Vivescia, parent of the world's biggest maltster Malteurop, for an undisclosed amount. Ameropa said the deal was still subject to certain conditions.

"These conditions have failed to materialise, and the parties have therefore terminated their negotiations," it said in a statement without giving further details.

Ameropa is among the leading grain traders in central and eastern Europe. The company had said in July the deal with Vivescia came as it was making sizeable investments to enhance its grain origination infrastructure, including the construction of a new port terminal at Constanta in Romania.

"Whereas we believe that the transaction could have been beneficial to all parties involved, we are no less pleased that Interbrau will remain a member of the Ameropa Group and we shall continue to give it our full support," the company said.

Vivescia was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Valerie Parent, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by David Evans)