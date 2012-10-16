版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 10月 16日 星期二 13:37 BJT

BRIEF-Intercell sees full-year net loss of 20-24 mln eur

VIENNA Oct 16 Intercell AG : * Says preliminary third quarter close shows approximately EUR 18M

ixiaro/jespect sales for the 9 months * Says updated the range of its expected full year net loss to EUR 20M to 24M

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐