2013年 5月 21日

Intercell vaccine gets U.S. paediatric approval

VIENNA May 21 Austria's Intercell said on Tuesday it has won U.S. regulatory approval for paediatric use of its Ixiaro vaccine to protect against Japanese Encephalitis (JE), a step it had achieved in Europe in February.

"For the first time in nearly two years, a licensed vaccine will now be available to vaccinate traveling children and children of forward-deployed military personal in Asia as well against JE," Chief Executive Thomas Lingelbach said in a statement, calling the step a key growth element for the product.
